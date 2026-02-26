‘Real Housewives’ stars rally around Mary Cosby in wake of son’s death

article

The Brief "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby announced the death of her 23-year-old son, Robert Cosby Jr. Salt Lake City first responders received a call about a 23-year-old experiencing a "full arrest/medical emergency," and he was pronounced dead after paramedics arrived. Bravo stars, including Andy Cohen and several "Real Housewives" cast members, shared messages of support and condolences on Cosby’s Instagram.



If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

SALT LAKE CITY – Bravo stars are showing their support and rallying around "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Mary Cosby following the tragic loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr. He was 23.

What we know:

In Season 5 of the reality show, cameras were rolling when Robert opened up to his mother about his marriage and drug use. Hearts broke when he explained he "felt like a stain," as they agreed to get him help.

While he agreed to go to rehab and seemed to be on the right trajectory, he later struggled with his sobriety.

Last September, he was arrested after officials said he broke into his father-in-law’s home. He later served time in jail after pleading guilty to numerous charges, including assault and violation of a jail release court order. During the show’s reunion, his mother tearfully said she was in "a good place" because she knew he was somewhere he wasn't using.

On Monday, Feb. 23, Salt Lake City first responders received a call about a 23-year-old experiencing a "full arrest/medical emergency."

PREVIOUS: 'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby’s son, Robert Cosby Jr., dies at 23

A released 911 call reveals he was given Narcan before first responders arrived at the scene, TMZ reported. He was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics arrived.

"Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord. Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow," Mary Cosby wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Andy Cohen and several "Real Housewives" stars left heartfelt responses to Cosby’s post as she continues to grieve the loss of her only child.

Angie Katsenvas

"Thank you for sharing Bubbs with my family and the world. He touched many hearts and this loss has broken mine. I will forever remember his kindness towards Elektra, his handshake and eye contact, and his soft spoken voice "Love you Mom" I am here for you..May god bless your family and may his memory be eternal🙏🏼✝️❤️I love you Mary."

Sutton Stracke

"I love you so much. My deepest sorry and condolences go out to you and your family. May Robert rest in peace without pain in Heaven in the arms of our Father. And may you, Mary, be comforted in some way knowing that you are surrounded by so many in love and shared grief. With you not in body, but in spirit and friendship, I send you my love, and I pray for clarity and peace for you and your family."

Andy Cohen

"I love you Mary. You did your very best We are all praying for your family."

Bozoma Saint John

"I can’t even articulate my heartbreak for you, sis… but I feel it deeply. I’m so very sorry that you, Robert Jr and the family are suffering through this. I pray that God blesses you with peace that passes all understanding at this time. I love you, sis"

Meredith Marks

"I love you and your family Mary. You will always be family. Robert will always be remembered and may he rest in peace. I am sending so much love and my deepest condolences."

Monique Samuels

"Sending you and your family so much love and healing energy. I’m so sorry about this devastating news. May he rest easy."

Heather Dubrow

"Sending love and prayers to you and your family Mary."

Bronwyn Newport

"I love you and your family and am here for you."

Gretchen Rossi

"My heart breaks for you and your family my sweet friend 💔 May the Lord wrap you in his arms as you navigate this heartbreaking loss. May he fly high with the angels 👼"

Kate Chastain

"I am so sorry. Sending so much love and many prayers to you."

Sheree Whitfield

"I’m struggling to find the words …My heart is so broken for u and ur family, Mary! I’m holding u so close in my thoughts and prayers. I Love u!"

Teddi Mellencamp

"Oh Mary, I am so sorry. Sending you all the love and prayers."

Karen Huger

"Mary, I love you dearly. Lifting you and your family up in prayer and sending you so much strength. I am here for you, always."

Chanel Ayan

"Mary we had very deep conversations recently and you were so excited to have him come home and all the plans you had for both of you. You are a good mum My heart breaks for you and family. I am so so sorry Mary . I pray God blesses you with peace and sending you a hug I love you sis ❤️ 🕊️🤍"

Alexia Nepola

"Mary, I am so sorry for the loss of your beautiful son ❤️ my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family 🙏🏻"

What's next:

Details about a celebration of life have not been announced.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.