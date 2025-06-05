R&B band WAR to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

article

The Brief Iconic R&B band WAR will receive the 2,814th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, June 5th. Original band members will reunite for the ceremony, which will include guest speakers George Lopez and emcee Jimmy Jam. The event celebrates WAR's 55 years of music and the 50th anniversary of their album "Why Can't We Be Friends?".



What we know:

WAR will receive their star in the category of Recording.

The ceremony will be emceed by music producer and Walk of Famer Jimmy Jam, with actor and Walk of Famer George Lopez as a guest speaker.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 5, at 11:30 a.m. PT at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard and will be streamed live exclusively on walkoffame.com.

Following the ceremony, WAR will have a signing at Amoeba Hollywood starting at 1 p.m.

The backstory:

WAR, known for their fusion of funk, soul, jazz, Latin, rock, and street music, first rose to prominence 55 years ago.

Beyond their musical style, they became known for crafting songs of social consciousness, with their track "Why Can't We Be Friends?" being transmitted into space by NASA during the Apollo-Soyuz mission in 1975.

The band has consistently addressed themes of racism, hunger, crime, and conflict in their music.

Their songs have been widely sampled by artists like Janet Jackson, Tupac, and the Beastie Boys, and covered by a diverse range of musicians including Willie Nelson and The Muppets.

By the numbers:

WAR boasts an impressive discography, with more than 50 million albums sold.

They have achieved 20 gold, platinum, and multi-platinum records, received three Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations, and earned a GRAMMY Hall of Fame entry.

Their career includes four #1 LPs, nine Top 10 hits, and twenty Top 40 songs.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome the iconic band WAR to the Hollywood Walk of Fame."

She added, "The group is being honored for their significant contributions to the music industry and their enduring impact on fans around the world. We are also excited to add an exciting touch to the ceremony. The group will arrive in low riders provided by car clubs, Imperial Car Club, Groupe ELA, Spirit Car Club, and Southern Life Car Club."

Billboard described WAR as "one of the most seminal bands in music," and Variety noted that "when it comes to low rider Cali-cool multiculturalism, WAR wrote the biggest, loudest book."

What's next:

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of WAR's album, Why Can't We Be Friends? To commemorate this milestone, the Why Can’t We Be Friends? (50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition) is set to arrive on Friday, June 6th, available on 3CD and digital platforms.

WAR will also be embarking on a tour across the U.S. and abroad, with dates available on their website, including a hometown headline performance at the LA County Fair.