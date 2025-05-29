Gal Gadot's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized

The Brief Gal Gadot's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized. An image shows the words "Baby killer" written on top along with a sticker that read "Israeli snipers target children." Her last name was also crossed out and over it was written "[G]reestien." She had just received the star in March of this year.



Israeli actress Gal Gadot's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was reportedly vandalized with the words "baby killer."

The American Jewish Committee posted a photo of the vandalized star online saying, Defacing a Hollywood Star dedicated to a Jewish-Israeli actress with the words "baby killer" is exactly the kind of dangerous rhetoric and dehumanization that has led to the murders of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky. The people who vandalized Gal Gadot's star on the Walk of Fame are contributing to a culture of antisemitism that has become violent and must be called out and condemned by all people of conscience."

The image shared online by the American Jewish Committee shows a sticker over the plaque saying "Israeli snipers target children." Her last name was also crossed out and over it was written "[G]reestien."

Gadot was honored with the star on March 18, before the premiere of ‘Snow White.’

During her ceremony, dueling protests occurred nearby from pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators. Several dozen protesters arrived just before the ceremony began, with pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding signs that read "Heroes Fight Like Palestinians," "Viva Viva Palestina," and "Free the Hostages."

Protesters continued chanting throughout the event, while police were called after a pro-Palestinian demonstrator took an Israeli flag, according to video from the scene.

Gadot has publicly expressed support for Israel on social media. She completed two years of service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which is mandatory for most Israeli citizens at age 18.