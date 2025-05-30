Comedian Ricky Gervais to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

article

The Brief Comedian Ricky Gervais will receive the 2,813th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 30. The star will be awarded in the Television category, recognizing Gervais's influential career, including "The Office" and "After Life." Gervais is also being recognized for his significant contributions to animal welfare, having donated over $3 million to various animal charities.



Ricky Gervais, the acclaimed British comedian and creator of hit shows like "The Office" and "After Life," is set to receive a prestigious honor on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

Gervais will be honored with the 2,813th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, May 30, at 11:30 a.m. PT at 1628 Vine Street.

Gervais will receive his star in the category of Television.

Ted Sarandos and Christopher Guest will join emcee Angelique Jackson at the ceremony.

What they're saying:

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, stated, "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome comedian Ricky Gervais to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Finally, a star that will give snarky commentary every time someone walks by…I always knew we needed a comedian's touch on our famed sidewalk!"

The backstory:

Considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin, Gervais received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy in 2016 from BAFTA/LA.

He is widely known as the creator and star of "The Office," "Extras," "Derek," and the critically acclaimed Netflix hit "After Life."

Following the global success of his two previous Netflix stand-up specials, "Humanity" and "SuperNature," 2023 saw Gervais release a third special and his biggest to date, "Armaggedon." It won a Golden Globe, was nominated for a Grammy, and was the global number 1 most-watched show on Netflix following a record-breaking international tour, selling out 85 arena dates across the world.

Gervais’s show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest-grossing comedy gig ever.

Gervais has won countless awards throughout his career and enjoyed huge critical success for the outstanding third season of "After Life." His hit series "The Office" is the most successful British comedy of all time, shown in more than 90 countries with 13 remakes.

He also hosted the Golden Globe Awards five times: in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame:

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is administered by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for the City of Los Angeles.

Star ceremonies are broadcast worldwide, connecting fans with their favorite artists.

Honorees are selected by a committee of their peers, and sponsors fund the star, the ceremony, and the maintenance of the legendary attraction.

The Walk of Fame is free to all.

To learn more and find your favorite stars, visit walkoffame.com.