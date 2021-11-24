Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

Rapper Kodak Black hands out 5,000 turkeys to South Florida families while serving rehab stint

By Julius Young
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News

Kodak Black isn’t letting a rehab stint stifle his efforts to give back this holiday season.

The 24-year-old South Florida rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, and his team distributed more than 5,000 turkeys, his attorney told TMZ on Wednesday.

According to the outlet, Black’s team rented out trucks in order to get the frozen fowls to those in need. The turkey drive made seven stops in three days to the Sistrunk and Sunland neighborhoods as well as Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, Little Haiti in Miami and Golden Acres.

Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Trump on his last day in office. He had served about half of his sentence.

Kodak Black

FILE - Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during the 'Dying to Live' tour at Hollywood Palladium on March 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

RELATED: New films hitting the big screens this Thanksgiving weekend

Black's lawyer Bradford Cohen was once a contestant on Trump’s "Celebrity Apprentice" show. 

The rapper has a rooted track record of philanthropic endeavors in his Florida community.

At the time, the pardon noted that Black had paid for schoolchildren’s notebooks, supplies to daycare centers and food for the hungry, and he donated $50,000 to restaurants in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Black has sold over 30 million singles since 2014 and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including "Zeze," "No Flockin’" and "Roll in Peace."

Cohen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Read more on FOX News.