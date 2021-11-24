New films hitting the big screens this Thanksgiving weekend
For many families, a pre-pandemic holiday tradition was going to the movies.
FOX 11 put together a list of new films hitting the big screen this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
ENCANTO
- The Disney animated film brought in $1.5 million from Tuesday night previews. Encanto is expected to top the box office and generate about $40 million over the next five days.
HOUSE OF GUCCI
- MGM's star-studded crime drama brought in $1.3 million Tuesday night.
RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
- The horror franchise is for the seventh live-action film, based on the video game series of the same name.
LICORICE PIZZA
- Paul Thomas Anderson's film premieres in select theaters Friday, November 26. Featuring two of SoCal's own Sean Penn and Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza is a comedy-drama film that takes place in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.
