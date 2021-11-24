Expand / Collapse search
New films hitting the big screens this Thanksgiving weekend

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11

For many families, a pre-pandemic holiday tradition was going to the movies.

FOX 11 put together a list of new films hitting the big screen this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

ENCANTO

  • The Disney animated film brought in $1.5 million from Tuesday night previews. Encanto is expected to top the box office and generate about $40 million over the next five days.

HOUSE OF GUCCI

  • MGM's star-studded crime drama brought in $1.3 million Tuesday night.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

  • The horror franchise is for the seventh live-action film, based on the video game series of the same name.

LICORICE PIZZA

  • Paul Thomas Anderson's film premieres in select theaters Friday, November 26. Featuring two of SoCal's own Sean Penn and Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza is a comedy-drama film that takes place in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

