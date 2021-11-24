New films hitting the big screens this Thanksgiving weekend

For many families, a pre-pandemic holiday tradition was going to the movies.

FOX 11 put together a list of new films hitting the big screen this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

ENCANTO

The Disney animated film brought in $1.5 million from Tuesday night previews. Encanto is expected to top the box office and generate about $40 million over the next five days.

HOUSE OF GUCCI

MGM's star-studded crime drama brought in $1.3 million Tuesday night.

RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

The horror franchise is for the seventh live-action film, based on the video game series of the same name.

LICORICE PIZZA

Paul Thomas Anderson's film premieres in select theaters Friday, November 26. Featuring two of SoCal's own Sean Penn and Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza is a comedy-drama film that takes place in the San Fernando Valley in the 1970s.

