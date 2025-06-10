Ranch Fire burns 2,000 acres near Apple Valley, forces evacuations

The Brief The Ranch Fire broke out in San Bernardino County near Victorville on Tuesday. In just a few hours, the fire burned approximately 2,000 acres. Evacuation orders have been issued in the area.



An area of San Bernardino County is under evacuation orders after a wildfire broke out near Apple Valley Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The "Ranch Fire" started just after 2:30 p.m. near Bowen Ranch Road and Coxey Truck Trail, south of Apple Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was first reported at approximately 80 acres. But in just a few hours, the fire exploded to 2,000 acres. Cal Fire reported that multiple structures in the area were immediately under threat.

Evacuation order

Why you should care:

The agency issued an evacuation order Tuesday night between Milpas Drive and High Road, south of Highway 18.

Animal evacuation center

Officials are working to set up an animal evacuation center at the Victorville Fairgrounds at 14800 7th Street in Victorville. As of 7 p.m. however, the San Bernardino County Office Of Emergency Services, the evacuation center is not yet open.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

