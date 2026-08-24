Rampart Village neighbors say homeless encampment has become a ‘breaking point’

The Brief Nearby residents say a Rampart Village encampment has brought trash, drug use, stolen property and waste to the neighborhood. People living at the encampment deny allegations of theft and illegal drug use, saying they are being unfairly blamed. Property owner Jerry Dang says he fears the ongoing situation could eventually cost him his home.



A homeless encampment in Los Angeles’ Rampart Village neighborhood is frustrating nearby residents, who say they’re dealing with trash, drug use, stolen property and waste.

Local perspective:

But the people living on the street say they’re being unfairly blamed.

Fernando, who lives at the encampment, called allegations of theft and illegal drug use lies.

"They’re not all bad people. They’re not problematic," he said.

Nearby residents say they’ve been complaining to the city since March about tents, trash and suspected drug use.

Jerry Dang, who owns a duplex on Hoover Street, says he was told people living at the encampment would be offered housing within 90 days.

"Someone offered them housing a few weeks ago, and they said no. They’d rather stay out here and be comfortable," Dang said.

Dang says his tenants have reported stolen packages and attempts to take electricity and water from the property.

"Just disrupting a lot of our day-to-day life," one anonymous tenant told FOX 11.

What they're saying:

Some tenants asked FOX 11 to blur their faces because they fear retaliation. One tenant says they’re now moving out after just one year in Los Angeles.

"We’re moving, moving out of here. Hopefully, my second year in LA will be a lot better. Not dealing with any encampments," the tenant said.

Neighbors say the sidewalk was once nearly impassable. They say as many as six or seven people were living there at one point. At least three remain.

Dang says he has seen people using drugs near his property.

"There were like six or seven men out here on drugs. I can’t go up to them and say, ‘Hey, can you go away?’ I don’t want to jeopardize my life," he said.

Some people living at the encampment say they’ve been there for weeks. Others say they’ve been there for years.

Fernando and Rosa, who was recently given shelter, said some people believe neighbors are jealous because the homeless don’t have to work.

Council District 13 says its resources are most concentrated in the area.

But Dang says it’s still not enough.

"Obviously, I’m at a breaking point if I’m reaching out to the news," he said.

Dang says he fears the situation could eventually cost him his home.

"I’m in danger of being bankrupt and homeless myself. It’s like Gotham City. You need Batman to come and help you or save you or something, because LAPD isn’t going to be there for you," Dang said.