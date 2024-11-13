Shooting inside Ralphs in Sun Valley leaves 1 man dead, 1 wounded

The Brief One man was killed and another man was wounded following an overnight shooting at a Ralphs grocery store in Sun Valley. The shooting occurred during an alleged assault. The suspected gunman has been taken into custody. No employees were hurt in the incident.



An overnight shooting at a Ralphs grocery store in Sun Valley that occurred after a fight broke out between two groups of people left one man dead and another wounded, officials said.

Authorities said the shooting happened at the Ralphs located at the intersection of Roscoe and Laurel Canyon boulevards in the Canyon Plaza Shopping Center around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said two men were followed into the grocery store by a group of three men who began attacking them. They started swinging and possibly using a metal pipe.

That’s when one of the men being attacked pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds. One of the men attacking them was struck and the gunman unintentionally struck his acquaintance in the leg.

The three assault suspects drove to Pacifica Hospital of the Valley on San Fernando Road, where the suspect died before making it inside. A second man was shot in the leg and was transported by paramedics to the same hospital to be treated.

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department continue to investigate the alleged assault that led to gunfire.

"It was a physical altercation, so both parties were fighting. That’s what we’re trying to unravel at this time," said LAPD Lt. Guy Golan.

"We have most of the people responsible for the incident, but we are still looking for other people including witnesses and those who were involved in the altercation," said Golan.

No injuries were reported to patrons or employees during the incident. LAPD investigators are reviewing surveillance footage from inside the grocery store.