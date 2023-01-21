Rains out, winds in: High Wind Warnings issued for much of SoCal early in the week

After weeks of heavy rains, fierce winds are making their way to Southern California, with several high wind warnings in effect at the beginning of the week.

The National Weather Service issued High Wind Warnings for parts of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties that continue from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. The High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, NWS predicts wind gusts will reach up to 70 mph in certain inland areas.

A High Wind Advisory will also be in effect in Los Angeles County from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday. During that time, winds are expected to reach as high as 50 mph.

Authorities said the winds could produce hazardous driving conditions, as well as downed trees or tree limbs and possible power outages.

During the High Wind Warning, NWS warns people in mountain areas of Los Angeles County to avoid being outside in forested areas, and to stay in the lower levels of your home during windstorms. Drivers should also be cautious on the roads, the NWS warnedtg.