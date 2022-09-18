Rain re-enters SoCal weather forecast

It looks like some parts of Southern California will officially welcome fall with some rain.

A storm is predicted to hit Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties late Sunday into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Officials expect little rain in Ventura County and along the Los Angeles County coast.

But further north, the National Weather Service predicts San Luis Obispo could get .64 inches of rain, Atascadero around .61 inches, and Santa Maria/Lompoc each could get .42 inches.

Meawhile in Los Angeles, rain chances are as little slimmer, with chances ranging from 2% to 20% of rain measuring 0.50 in. to 0.01 in.

Before the storm, residents are advised to check tire pressure of all cars, make sure your wipers are functioning, and clean out drains and gutters. Don't forget to cover any outdoor patio furniture, too.

Cooler temperatures are in the forecast for much of the region in the days ahead as fall officially makes its way to the area.