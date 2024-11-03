Racist, threatening graffiti found on View Park family's home, cars

The Brief The Garbutts have lived in their home in View Park since 1990. The family was shocked and disgusted to find their home and cars both painted with racist graffiti. A police report has been filed and the family is trying to get this on Mayor Karen Bass' radar.



A shocking hate crime has left a View Park family unsettled and disgusted after their home and cars were both painted with racist graffiti.

The disturbing messages are still scrawled here on the sidewalk and they were also scrawled all over this gate, but you can see they've since been painted black.

This family has lived here since 1990. They say they've never seen anything like this.

"My whole body just shut down. I had no means for words. All I could do was cry," said Elizabeth Garbutt.

She says she is still in shock after waking up to find that racist graffiti.

"One of the messages on the sidewalk was ‘----- die.’ That's the one that really just touched me. I moved over to my car. It said ‘dumb ----.’ Then we moved on to the next one. One says ‘----- house.’ The next one said ‘die.’ The gate says ‘dumb -----.’ And the spelling is not even correct."

The Garbutts have lived in this home across from Crenshaw High School for more than 30 years and have never experienced anything like this.

Elizabeth says seeing her daughter Elyse's reaction was the most agonizing part.

"When she came outside and she looked at her car, I just see her hurt, her pain. Like, ‘why is this happening to me?’ And ‘who would do this?’"

It happened Halloween night all out of view from surrounding security cameras.

"There needs to be some type of change within our community," Elyse said.

She now worries for her family's safety and society as a whole.

"We're about to be in 2025, and this is devastating that we're still dealing with these type of things. We're all human. All bleed the same," she said.

Thankfully, they were able to clean the hateful messages off their cars and paint over their gate. But the graffiti on the sidewalk is a constant reminder.

"I've been living here since she was a baby… 35 years. And to be afraid to be in your own house, that's not a good thing. It's very stressful. I don't understand why. Why our house was the reason."

Right now, they still have absolutely no idea or who this person or people are who did this.

This was not picked up on any security cameras that were in the area since none were pointed specifically on where all of this happened.

They have filed a police report and are also trying to get the attention of Mayor Karen Bass.

They're just hoping that nobody else has to go through what they're going through right now.

And again, they just want this vandal or vandals to be caught.