‘Race for the Rescues’ returned to the Rose Bowl Saturday, Nov. 4 for their annual ‘dog walk’ and adoption event.

The event's host organization, The Rescue Train, is a non-profit, no-kill animal welfare program that aims to unite stray dogs, cats and horses with their forever families.

Their ‘Race for the Rescues’ event began in 2005, and has acted as a fundraising platform to support stray animals in Southern California, and a mobile adoption event for shelter animals.

The event also offered additional pet resources for the community, such as veterinary care for pets in low-income families, free spay and neutering clinics and a shelter intervention program.

Outside of the ‘Race for the Rescues’ event, The Rescue Train continues to take donations year-round. More information can be found at their website.