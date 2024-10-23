Rabbi from Southern California helps injured Israeli soldiers

Three wounded Israeli soldiers are finding respite in Los Angeles after being injured in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, thanks to an initiative led by Rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad of Bel Air.

Capt. (Res.) Israel Ben Shitrit, a father of five, has served in the reserves for 18 years. October 7, 2023, changed his life forever. "I heard the sound of the AK-47 and the bullet on the top of my head," he said. "I got wounded really hard. I couldn’t walk for two and a half months. I was in a wheelchair. Now I walk with a crutch."

Another injured soldier, Capt. (Res.) Michal Padlad, a 27-year-old law student, was shot in the face during a mission in Gaza on August 16. "Suddenly I hear a huge explosion, see fire, and feel something very painful in my left ear," she said. "It got into my jaw and got stuck in the lower jaw—it was a huge miracle."

Amitai Cohen, 21, has been injured multiple times during the conflict. "After a couple of months, all the pictures, all the faces, all the smells come to us," Cohen said, acknowledging the emotional toll.

The soldiers, brought to Los Angeles by Rabbi Mentz and his congregation, have been treated to activities like a Lakers game and meditation on Zuma Beach. The trip, organized to help them take their minds off the trauma of war, was made possible through funds raised by the Chabad of Bel Air community. "They forgot there’s even a war going on," Mentz said of their experience cheering on the Lakers.

For the soldiers, the trip has been a mix of joy and healing. "I have mixed emotions because I get to forget a little of all the problems and trauma," Padlad said. "But at the same time, it’s hard to be far from home," as her loved ones continue to fight.

Despite the challenges, the camaraderie they’ve developed and the support they've received during the trip have been a source of strength. "It’s a relief of the mind," Cohen said. "We feel this everywhere, the love, the warmth. So thank you for this."