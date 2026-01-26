Fugitive extradited from Vietnam for murder of 15-year-old in OC drive-by shooting

The Brief A 21-year-old fugitive was extradited from Vietnam to face murder charges for a July 2025 drive-by shooting in Stanton that killed a 15-year-old and wounded a 13-year-old. Quoc-Bao Viet Le is accused of being one of the shooters who targeted rival gang members in broad daylight after allegedly planning the ambush with four co-conspirators. While three suspects are now in custody, a fourth man, Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi, is believed to be a fugitive in Jordan, and a fifth suspect remains unidentified.



A 21-year-old man who fled the country following a fatal gang-related shooting has been returned to the U.S.

Quoc-Bao Viet Le was booked into the Orange County Jail on January 21 following a months-long international manhunt led by the FBI and local authorities, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

On July 5, 2025, five men allegedly met at a home in Garden Grove to plan a drive-by shooting targeting rival gang members.

According to investigators, the group drove to the 11000 block of Court Street in Stanton in a black Mercedes-Benz with hidden license plates. Shortly before 2 p.m., they confronted 15-year-old Samuel Vidal and his 13-year-old friend.

Le and 24-year-old Danny Huynh are accused of opening fire on the teenagers, according to authorities.

Vidal was struck five times and died at the scene, while the 13-year-old survived a gunshot wound to the chest.

Le fled to Vietnam four days after the murder but was eventually apprehended by Vietnamese authorities at the request of the FBI, officials said.

Two other defendants, Huynh and Troy Quang Lu, are already in custody.

What we don't know:

The identity of a fifth co-conspirator involved in the shooting remains unknown to law enforcement.

Additionally, while investigators believe 20-year-old Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi—who allegedly arranged the meeting to plan the shooting—is currently in Jordan, his exact location is unconfirmed as authorities continue to search for him.

Ali Ibrahim Alsouqi is believed to be a fugitive in Jordan. / Orange County District Attorney's Office

What they're saying:

"We will go to the absolute ends of the earth in the pursuit of justice," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "This cold-blooded murder of a young man was planned, it was executed, and they tried as best they could to cover their tracks just as they covered their faces and the license plate of their getaway car."

Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, added, "Fleeing the country after allegedly committing murder will not protect you from U.S. law enforcement. The FBI has offices throughout the world and liaisons with our international partners to pursue fugitives wherever they may hide."

What's next:

Le now faces one felony count each of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison.

Authorities are continuing their efforts to locate and extradite Alsouqi and are working to identify the fifth man involved.