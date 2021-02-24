'QAnon Shaman' files motion to be released from jail

Jacob Chansley, a Phoenix man also known as the "QAnon Shaman," has filed a motion to be released from jail, claiming he was entrapped by former president Donald Trump's propaganda.

Chansley also claimed that he has experienced significant digestive tract issues for which medical consultation has been sought.

A judge had ordered the 33-year-old be given organic food to accommodate his religious and health needs.

He also pointed out that he has been unable to deal with a speeding ticket he was cited for in Oklahoma because he is in jail following the riots in the U.S. Capitol in January.

33-year-old Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, is in the custody of law enforcement following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He is accused of committing various offenses, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

