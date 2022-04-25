Pursuit suspect surrenders after deputies deploy pepper balls

A 57-year-old Victorville man who was reportedly following a woman at a park was arrested after he led authorities on a pursuit from San Bernardino County to Los Angeles County, police said.

A Rancho Cucamonga woman contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to report a man was following her in his car. She was attempting to run away from him near Day Creek Park located at the intersection of Banyan Street and Day Creek Boulevard.

Arriving deputies found the suspect, later identified as Thomas Silva at the scene.

When they attempted to contact Silva, he failed to stop and deputies initiated a pursuit. At some point, the California Highway Patrol joined the 30-mile pursuit, which ended in Duarte.

Silva failed to comply with the deputies’ orders to exit his vehicle and eventually deployed pepper balls into Silva’s car. He eventually surrendered was arrested and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on the charges of evading police and disregard for public safety. His bail was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga PD at 909-477-2800.

