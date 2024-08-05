Suspect crashes into Pico Rivera funeral home moments after police chase is called off

A man was taken into custody after a rollover crash in Pico Rivera that damaged a funeral home.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said around 12:35 a.m. Monday, deputies spotted a white Infiniti sedan that was reported stolen out of the Southeast LAPD division on Sunday night.

After a traffic stop was attempted near the intersection of E. Washington Boulevard and Telegraph Road in Commerce, the driver sped eastbound on Washington Blvd. triggering a short high-speed pursuit.

Investigators said the pursuit was called off as the driver. However, the suspect continued driving into the city of Pico Rivera. Moments later, the alleged stolen vehicle crashed into the front of "Funeraria del Angel", a funeral home on the 9100 block of E. Washington Boulevard.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by responding fire crews before being taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the passenger got out of the car and ran from the scene.

A perimeter was set up in the neighborhood to search for the second suspect but was later taken down with no update on an additional arrest.