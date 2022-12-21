Armed pursuit suspect barricaded in Lancaster mobile home park: CHP

A suspect is barricaded in a mobile home park following a high-speed pursuit in Lancaster Wednesday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday began pursuing a man who was driving at speeds over 130 mph through surface streets in Palmdale before driving onto the northbound Antelope (14) Highway Freeway, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

The suspect, who had two minor children with him, got off the freeway at Golden Valley and entered a mobile home a park in Lancaster where he barricaded himself.

Witnesses at the mobile home park told deputies the suspect threatened to shoot the children during the barricade.

The CHP contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who dispatched a SWAT team to the scene.

CHP officers remained at the scene, Kimball said.