Pursuit ends in crash in Huntington Park

The LASD was in pursuit of a reportedly stolen pickup truck. Several injuries were reported.

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A pursuit ended in a crash in which several people were apparently injured in Huntington Park Tuesday. 

According to authorities, Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a suspected stolen truck. The chase ended when the driver crashed into another vehicle in the area near Randolph Street and South Boyle Avenue.

SkyFOX images from the scene show a white truck with front-end damage in the middle of the intersection, while a black car is seen with heavy damage on the sidewalk. 

Firefighters were seen treating several people who appeared to be injured on the sidewalk. 

No other information was immediately available.


 