Puppies rescued after firefighters find them in box underneath car on fire

The Brief LAFD firefighters recently discovered eight shepherd puppies in a box underneath a car that had caught on fire. All eight puppies are currently in foster homes. The puppies will be available for adoption by early December.



Eight adorable puppies may soon be available for adoption after firefighters rescued them from a box underneath a car that had caught on fire.

Firefighters found the puppies after they were called out to a car fire in the Palmdale area sometime last week. The pups were inside a box underneath the car. After they put out the fire, the firefighters brought the dogs back to the fire house, cleaned them up and then brought them to the Los Angeles County animal shelter in Palmdale.

When the shelter reached out for help, Best Friends Animal Society in West LA jumped up to take the puppies. All eight of the dogs — six boys and two girls — are currently in foster homes getting the care they need before they're ready for adoption.

According to best friends, puppies are susceptible to getting sick in shelters, which means they face a higher risk of potentially being killed.

Best Friends said the puppies will be available for adoption when they're old enough, which will be around early December.