7-Eleven introduces new pumpkin spice drinks exclusively at 2 LA stores
LOS ANGELES - Amid a summer heat wave, 7-Eleven wants to get you in the fall spirit with a uniquely flavored treat.
The convenience store chain introduced its new pumpkin spice drinks, including their signature Slurpee.
Some of the other pumpkin spice-flavored drinks include a cold brew, latte and coffee.
SUGGESTED COVERAGE:
- LA Clippers roll out Intuit Dome food menu: What to expect
- Boar's Head recall: Woman files class action lawsuit against deli company
- Diners shocked at higher price for popular Denny’s platter
- LA extends restaurant application deadline for outdoor dining program
7-Eleven debuted the drinks exclusively at five locations across the U.S., including two in Los Angeles.
You can try a pumpkin spice Slurpee and other pumpkin spice-flavored 7-Eleven drinks at the following locations:
El Sereno
5530 Valley Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032