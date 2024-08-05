Expand / Collapse search

7-Eleven introduces new pumpkin spice drinks exclusively at 2 LA stores

By
Updated  August 5, 2024 9:15am PDT
Food and Drink
FOX 11

7-Eleven debuts new pumpkin spice drinks

7-Eleven wants you to get in the fall spirit with their first-ever pumpkin spice drinks.

LOS ANGELES - Amid a summer heat wave, 7-Eleven wants to get you in the fall spirit with a uniquely flavored treat. 

The convenience store chain introduced its new pumpkin spice drinks, including their signature Slurpee. 

Some of the other pumpkin spice-flavored drinks include a cold brew, latte and coffee.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

7-Eleven debuted the drinks exclusively at five locations across the U.S., including two in Los Angeles.

You can try a pumpkin spice Slurpee and other pumpkin spice-flavored 7-Eleven drinks at the following locations:

El Sereno

5530 Valley Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032

Westlake

2030 A W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057