7-Eleven introduces new pumpkin spice drinks exclusively at 2 LA stores

Amid a summer heat wave, 7-Eleven wants to get you in the fall spirit with a uniquely flavored treat.

The convenience store chain introduced its new pumpkin spice drinks, including their signature Slurpee.

Some of the other pumpkin spice-flavored drinks include a cold brew, latte and coffee.

7-Eleven debuted the drinks exclusively at five locations across the U.S., including two in Los Angeles.

You can try a pumpkin spice Slurpee and other pumpkin spice-flavored 7-Eleven drinks at the following locations:

El Sereno

5530 Valley Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90032

Westlake

2030 A W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057