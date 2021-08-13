‘Pulse of the People,’ a FOX town hall series, kicks off Monday with Senator Alex Padilla

FOX 11 partnered with our San Francisco sister station KTVU, will be co-hosting a series of political town hall discussions in a new series called "Pulse of the People."

Hosted by KTTV’s Elex Michaelson and KTVU’s Greg Lee, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) will be the series' first guest on Monday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. PT.

The senator will discuss topics such as homelessness, wildfires, COVID-19, cost of living in CA, education and more.

"Pulse of the People," puts local audiences in touch with local leaders by using questions specifically asked by viewers on the stations’ social media platforms.

The town halls will span 11 cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Houston, Seattle, Detroit and Phoenix.

"These town halls highlight FTS’s strong and continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and increasing awareness about important issues facing local communities across the country," said FOX Television Stations Chief Executive Officer Jack Abernethy.

The bipartisan "Pulse of the People" series will "enable lawmakers to interact with their local communities through candid conversations about the issues of the day."

