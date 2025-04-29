Proposal to help LA film production approved by city council

In a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles City Council approved a proposal to reduce fees and streamline processes to support filmmakers in the city.

The initiative aims to revitalize local film production and address challenges faced by the industry.

What we know:

The proposal, introduced by Councilman Adrin Nazarian, seeks to adjust city fees, permits, parking, and security requirements for filming on city-owned property.

The council has instructed city departments to report back with recommendations within 30 days.

Nazarian emphasized the importance of protecting middle-class workers and the film industry that has put Los Angeles on the global map.

The backstory:

Nazarian, a former state legislator, previously authored AB 2936 in 2018 to expand statewide production tax credits, though it did not advance. The current motion comes as state leaders consider two bills aimed at revitalizing production.

Councilwoman Traci Park highlighted the need for competitive tax credits to encourage film production in Los Angeles.

What they're saying:

Industry representatives, including Greg Zekowski from the Directors Guild of America, expressed support for the motion, citing the need to address challenges that drive production away from Los Angeles.

Martin Weeks, president of IATSE Local 728, urged the council to support the proposal to prevent job losses.

By the numbers:

FilmLA, the city's partner film office, raised permit fees by 4% last year.

Despite this, FilmLA's rates remain below regional averages, with only 40% of fees funding its operations.

The organization reported a 22.4% decline in on-location filming in the first quarter of the year, attributed to various factors including strikes and the pandemic.

What's next:

The council's proposal aligns with two state bills, SB 630 and AB 1138, which aim to expand and modernize California's tax credit program.

These bills propose reducing runtime requirements for TV shows and increasing tax credits for productions in specific locations.

The Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee and Senate Appropriations Committee are currently reviewing these bills.

Why you should care:

The film industry is a significant economic driver for Los Angeles and California.

Supporting local filmmakers through reduced fees and streamlined processes can help retain production in the region, protect jobs, and sustain the industry's contribution to the economy.

The Source: Information for this story is from the office of Councilman Adrin Nazarian.



