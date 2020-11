Prop. 15 fails: California voters reject revamp to property tax system

article

California voters have rejected a proposal to partially dismantle the state’s 42-year-old cap on property taxes.

Tuesday’s update to the vote count showed opponents to Proposition 15 with nearly 52% of the votes.

Since 1978, California has limited tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold. Proposition 15 would have allowed local governments to assess commercial and industrial property every three years, a move supporters said would generate up to $12.5 billion.

ELECTION 2020

Residential property, including home-based businesses, would have remained under the rules established in 1978.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.