Proof of vaccine mandate lifts at Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater

article

Starting Friday, those attending events at the Crypto.com Arena and the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles will no longer be required to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test for entry.

In addition, masking will continue to be optional, aligning with LA County's updated indoor mask mandate.

RELATED:

Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Sparks, and Kings. However, the Clippers will get their own arena in Inglewood ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

RELATED: 'Our own identity': Los Angeles Clippers break ground on new arena in Inglewood

The arena was officially rebranded on Christmas Day 2021.

RELATED:

RELATED: BA.2 subvariant of Omicron increasing in LA County

On Thursday, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer that the slowing of the decline in cases could be related to the recent lifting of COVID health measures, such as indoor masking requirements. The county on Friday, along with the state, will lift the vaccine or negative-test verification requirement at indoor mega-events, such as sporting events and concerts.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.