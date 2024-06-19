Procession held for LA County firefighter killed in Palmdale explosion

A procession was held Wednesday for Los Angeles County firefighter Andrew Pontious, who was killed last week in an explosion at a quarry in Palmdale.

The body of Pontious, 52, was carried in a somber procession from the county medical examiner's office to the Forest Lawn-Covina Hills cemetery in preparation for funeral services.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County firefighter dies in explosion near Palmdale

Pontious is survived by his wife, Kim; his stepdaughter, Sara; parents Gary and Ellie; brother, David, a former county fire department captain; and an extended family.

Multiple agencies participated in the procession, including firefighters from L.A. County, L.A. city, West Covina and Alhambra.

Pontious was a 19-year veteran firefighter. He served the communities of El Monte, Rosemead, and San Fernando during his career, according to the county fire department.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA County firefighter dies in explosion

Pontious was known for his exemplary work ethic, unwavering positive disposition and genuine love for helping people, department officials said.

Outside work, Pontious enjoyed cooking and had a passion for wildlife conservation.

His family has established a GoFundMe page to assist with expenses.

City News Service contributed to this report.