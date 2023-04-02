Skateboarders fight crowds at pro-Trump rally in Huntington Beach

At least two people were injured and one was arrested after skateboarders fought with crowds gathered at the Huntington Beach Pier in support of former President Donald Trump.

Video from the scene showed people slamming each other with their skateboards.

The clash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla of the Huntington Beach Police Department.

"The HBPD responded to Pier Plaza regarding an altercation," Cuchilla said. "One individual reported minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital."

SUGGESTED:

One man was arrested in connection with the fight, she said.

About 50 people attended the rally, "and for the majority, it was peaceful," Cuchilla said.

The demonstrators carried U.S. and "Make America Great Again" flags, chanted "God bless Trump!" and proclaimed Huntington Beach to be "MAGA Country."

The rally came two days after a grand jury in New York voted to indict the ex-president for allegedly paying off porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid to keep information about an alleged affair out of the campaign. His then-attorney, Michael Cohen, served prison time in connection with the alleged payments.

Trump and his attorneys have denied any wrongdoing in the case. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in New York.

Skateboards Fly During Pro-Trump Rally in Huntington Beach



