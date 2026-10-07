Pro-Palestine protest on UCLA campus draws criticism over Oct. 7 timing

The Brief Roughly 100 people gathered at UCLA for a peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration marking the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Some students criticized the timing of the protest, saying it conflicted with a day of remembrance and mourning. Demonstrators defended their movement by citing Palestinian rights and casualties in the Israel-Hamas war.



Roughly 100 people gathered on the UCLA campus on Monday for a pro-Palestinian demonstration, coinciding with the solemn anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel. Despite scorching temperatures, the small group of students, alongside campus police and legal observers, converged on the Westwood campus.

FOX 11’s Susan Hirasuna reported live from the scene, noting that the demonstration remained peaceful and without physical clashes, though it marched past a campus display honoring those killed in Israel on Oct. 7.

Many of the demonstrators kept their faces masked and declined to speak directly with media, utilizing designated spokespeople instead.

Student reactions and tensions

The timing of the protest on a day of Jewish mourning drew criticism from some students on campus.

"What they’re doing is protesting on a day that’s all about remembrance, on a day that Hamas invaded Israel," said Noam Lazarov, a UCLA student. While noting that the pro-Palestinian argument has room for discussion, Lazarov added, "I think that they’re minimizing their points by calling for intifada, calling for violence in a violent manner."

Pro-Palestinian organizers defended their movement, citing high casualty figures in the Israel-Hamas war since 2023 and pointing to United Nations reports regarding children’s deaths.

When questioned by reporters about chants like "from the river to the sea," a spokesperson for the demonstrators argued that the protest is focused on advocating for Palestinian rights, liberties and opposition to what they described as an occupation state.

Campus police maintained a monitoring presence throughout the afternoon.