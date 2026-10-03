Oxnard man convicted of filing fake deed to steal $4.8M beach home

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The Brief An Oxnard jury convicted 34-year-old Khambray Antoine Holloway on September 30 for filing a fraudulent grant deed to steal a $4.8 million Oxnard Shores home. Holloway recorded a forged document without an authorized grantor's signature, then repeatedly visited the home and hired locksmiths to change the locks using the fake paperwork. Following the verdict, Holloway was remanded into custody with bail set at $20,000, with formal sentencing scheduled for October 28.



A Ventura County jury has convicted an Oxnard man of attempting to steal a $4.8 million residential property in Oxnard Shores through a fraudulent real estate filing scheme.

Khambray Antoine Holloway was found guilty of filing a false or forged document after recording an unauthorized grant deed with local county officials to illegally claim ownership of the high-value home, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

The fraudulent scheme began in July 2025 when Holloway filed a false, notarized grant deed with the Ventura County Recorder’s Office. The deed purported to transfer ownership of the $4.8 million Oxnard Shores residence directly to Holloway.

However, the property was legally owned through a limited liability company that had never authorized the transfer.

Official investigators reviewed the fraudulent real estate filings and identified several critical irregularities, including the complete absence of a signature from an authorized grantor. Investigators subsequently met with the legitimate property owners, who confirmed that they had never authorized Holloway to claim or transfer ownership of the residence.

Despite having no legal entitlement to the residence, Holloway repeatedly returned to the property and claimed to be the rightful owner.

On at least two separate occasions, he contacted professional locksmiths and attempted to have the locks on the home changed, presenting the false property documents to the locksmiths to substantiate his claims.

What they're saying:

Prosecuting attorneys emphasized the necessity of upholding public records and protecting property rights against fraudulent claims.

"This case was about trying to take a $4.8 million home with a few pieces of paper," Deputy District Attorney Meighann Mahoney said.

"The defendant claimed an ownership interest he did not have and then used it in a deed. This conviction recognizes the importance of protecting the integrity of our public records and holding people accountable when they knowingly use false information to try to obtain someone else’s property."

What's next:

Holloway remains in custody as he awaits his upcoming court appearance later on Oct. 28.