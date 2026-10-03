LA smuggling ring leader sentenced to 22 years for trafficking 20K migrants into US

The Brief Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for leading a massive human smuggling ring that brought roughly 20,000 Guatemalan migrants into the U.S. The operation charged up to $18,000 per person, held migrants hostage in a Los Angeles stash house, and caused a fatal crash killing seven migrants. Co-conspirator Cristóbal Mejia-Chaj was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison following a guilty plea.



The alleged leader of a massive human smuggling ring has been sentenced to 262 months in federal prison for orchestrating the illegal transport of roughly 20,000 Guatemalan migrants into the United States.

Operating out of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles, Renoj-Matul ran an extensive transnational enterprise that held victims hostage, committed sexual assault, and caused a fatal car accident that claimed seven lives, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

What we know:

Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, 53, who went by aliases including "Turko" and "El Jefe," pleaded guilty on March 6 to conspiracy to bring, transport, and harbor aliens for private financial gain, as well as one count of hostage taking.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Valenzuela handed down the 21-year sentence and ordered him to pay $64,945 in restitution tied to a November 2023 car accident that killed seven undocumented immigrants, including two children aged 4 and 6.

The smuggling ring operated from 2019 through July 2024, charging between $15,000 and $18,000 per migrant, according to officials. Associates in Guatemala solicited migrants, Mexican organizations transported them across the southern border, and co-conspirators in the U.S. managed stash houses and transport networks spanning eleven states and Washington, D.C.

A key stash house on James M. Wood Boulevard in Los Angeles was used to hold migrants until their fees were paid, officials said.

Prosecutors detailed severe abuse at the house, including an instance where Renoj-Matul held a female victim against her will, sexually assaulted her, forced her into demeaning labor, and threatened her family over unpaid debts. In another instance, captors threatened a mother that her child "would come home in a box" if fees were not provided.

Sentencing for other ring members has also been handed down.

Co-conspirator Cristóbal Mejia-Chaj was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison following a guilty plea. Co-defendant José Paxtor-Oxlaj was previously sentenced on July 31 to 78 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $64,945 in restitution for his role in the fatal crash, which he is currently serving alongside a state sentence in Oklahoma.

What they're saying:

First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli emphasized the severe physical danger and exploitation inherent in human trafficking operations following the court proceedings.

"This criminal built an illicit money-making machine off the desperation of illegal immigrants," said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

"This case, which involved hostage taking, sexual assault, and children killed in a car accident, proves that smuggling aliens into our country is not a harmless crime. It is for the safety of our citizens and immigrants themselves that we zealously police and protect our borders."

What's next:

While primary sentencings have concluded for three key defendants, the legal proceedings surrounding the smuggling network remain active.

Judge Valenzuela will schedule an additional restitution hearing at a later date to determine financial compensation for Renoj-Matul’s kidnapping victims, while Mejia-Chaj faces a separate restitution hearing scheduled for December 11.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies continue their search for fugitive Helmer Obispo-Hernández.