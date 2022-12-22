Preparing for the 134th Rose Parade, 'Turning the Corner' theme

Amy Wainscott is only the fourth woman to serve as President of the Tournament of Roses and as president, she got to pick this year’s parade theme: Turning the Corner.

When she picked the parade theme, she was literally thinking about the view as the parade turns the corner on Orange Grove Boulevard and West Colorado Avenue.

"They always talk about when they turn that corner and see 700,000 plus people down Colorado Boulevard was one of the most thrilling moments," Wainscott said.

It also serves to remind us that we are turning the corner after a pandemic that had a huge impact on everyone including the parade.

The Grand Marshall this year will be Gabby Giffords who, to Wainscott, is a role model for turning adversity into a positive.

"I can’t think of anybody that exemplifies turning the corner better than Gabby Giffords," she said.

As we inch our way toward January 2, excitement continues to build as the Royal Court will get ready to give the royal wave to parade watchers.

Our annual Rose Parade Special – A History of Roses – airs a total of four times during the holidays. The first showing will be this Sunday at noon on KCOP Channel 13.

Here is the full schedule: