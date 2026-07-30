LAPD searching for 3 suspects following fatal Koreatown stabbing

The Brief The LAPD is investigating a fatal early morning stabbing that occurred just after 6 a.m. Thursday at 3rd Street and Alexandria Avenue in Koreatown. Police are searching for three Hispanic male suspects who fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect motives or victim identities have been released.



The search is on for three suspects following a deadly stabbing in Koreatown on Thursday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Alexandria Avenue just after 6 a.m. Shortly after arriving, officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a white Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

The LAPD described the three suspects as:

Suspect 1: A Hispanic male with short, slicked-back hair, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Suspect 2: A bald Hispanic male with a mustache, wearing a white shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.

Suspect 3: A Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unknown, and the identity of the victim has not been publicly released.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has information about the suspects is asked to contact the LAPD.