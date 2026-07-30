LAPD searching for 3 suspects following fatal Koreatown stabbing
LOS ANGELES - The search is on for three suspects following a deadly stabbing in Koreatown on Thursday morning, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Alexandria Avenue just after 6 a.m. Shortly after arriving, officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
The suspects' vehicle is described as a white Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.
The LAPD described the three suspects as:
- Suspect 1: A Hispanic male with short, slicked-back hair, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
- Suspect 2: A bald Hispanic male with a mustache, wearing a white shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.
- Suspect 3: A Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unknown, and the identity of the victim has not been publicly released.
What you can do:
Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has information about the suspects is asked to contact the LAPD.
The Source: This story was reported with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.