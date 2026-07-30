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LAPD searching for 3 suspects following fatal Koreatown stabbing

By
FOX 11
Koreatown
Published July 30, 2026 8:30 AM PDT
Published July 30, 2026 8:30 AM PDT
Deadly stabbing investigation underway in Koreatown
Deadly stabbing investigation underway in Koreatown

Deadly stabbing investigation underway in Koreatown

A fatal stabbing was under investigation in Koreatown on Thursday morning. 

The Brief

    • The LAPD is investigating a fatal early morning stabbing that occurred just after 6 a.m. Thursday at 3rd Street and Alexandria Avenue in Koreatown.
    • Police are searching for three Hispanic male suspects who fled the scene in a white Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.
    • The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspect motives or victim identities have been released.

LOS ANGELES - The search is on for three suspects following a deadly stabbing in Koreatown on Thursday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the intersection of 3rd Street and Alexandria Avenue just after 6 a.m. Shortly after arriving, officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The suspects' vehicle is described as a white Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

The LAPD described the three suspects as:

  • Suspect 1: A Hispanic male with short, slicked-back hair, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.
  • Suspect 2: A bald Hispanic male with a mustache, wearing a white shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.
  • Suspect 3: A Hispanic male wearing a black shirt, dark blue jeans, and a black hat.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unknown, and the identity of the victim has not been publicly released.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have witnessed the stabbing or has information about the suspects is asked to contact the LAPD.

The Source: This story was reported with information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. 

KoreatownCrime and Public Safety