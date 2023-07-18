Preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake reported near East LA

article

A small earthquake was reported in the eastern part of Los Angeles County late Tuesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 9:37 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.0. The small quake was reported about 0.6 mile west-southwest of Bell and with 9 miles in depth.

No major damage has been reported.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.