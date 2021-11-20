Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until MON 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
2
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Crescentville after returning home from baby shower, police say

Published 
Updated November 21, 2021 9:52AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Pregnant woman fatally shot in Crescentville after returning home from baby shower, police say

Police say a pregnant woman who was fatally shot in Crescentville had just returned home from her baby shower and was brining gifts inside when she was gunned down.

CRESCENTVILLE - Police say a pregnant woman had just returned home from her baby shower when she and her unborn child were gunned down Saturday night in Crescentville. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6100 block of Palmetto Street just after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

According to investigators, the 32-year-old woman who was 7 months pregnant was bringing baby shower gifts inside when she was shot in the head and stomach. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

She was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where she and her unborn child died, police said. 

"We need everybody in the city including elected officials, police officers, and every person that lives in every home in Philadelphia to get as angry as they can about this and to be outraged. This should never happen and this is happening all too frequently," Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter said. 

Philadelphia police are investigating whether or not this was a targeted shooting. Eleven shell casings were found on the ground. 

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. 

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter