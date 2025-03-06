Pregnant sea lion attacked in Ventura; suspect arrested

The Brief A California sea lion exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning was attacked with a stick at Ventura Beach Promenade. The rescue involved collaboration from Ventura Police, CA State Parks, and US Fish and Wildlife Service. A medical examination revealed the sea lion is pregnant and "the prognosis is not good."



A suspect caught on camera beating a pregnant sea lion was arrested in Ventura, according to the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute.

The adult female California sea lion, exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning, was struck multiple times with a large stick by the suspect who was later arrested.

What we know:

The sea lion, referred to as #24, was rescued with the assistance of California State Lifeguards and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The Ventura Police Department swiftly apprehended the suspect, who was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail on charges of felony animal cruelty, felony possession of a controlled substance, and violation of federal laws protecting marine mammals.

What we don't know:

The suspect was not identified and the motive for the attack is under investigation.

Medical Update:

An extensive medical examination revealed that the sea lion is pregnant and weighs 197 lbs.

Fortunately, x-rays showed no fractures from the attack. However, the sea lion continues to exhibit signs of domoic acid poisoning, including lethargy, involuntary muscle spasms, and seizures.

The prognosis remains poor due to the irreversible effects of the neurotoxin, officials said.

The backstory:

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin that causes irreversible brain damage and affects the heart muscle. It is passed in utero, potentially leading to prenatal mortality. The toxin accumulates in fish that consume algae, posing a significant threat to marine mammals that ingest these fish.

What they're saying:

The Ventura Police Department, CA State Parks, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service have been praised for their swift response and support in rescuing the sea lion. Their efforts have given the sea lion a chance under the care of the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI).

What's next:

CIMWI will continue to provide the best possible medical care for the sea lion, despite the challenges posed by domoic acid poisoning.

The community is encouraged to remain vigilant and report any instances of animal cruelty to authorities.