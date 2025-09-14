Powerball ticket worth $370,000 sold in California

The Brief A Powerball ticket worth $370,000 was sold in Gardena, California. Here were the winning numbers in the Sept. 13 drawing: 28, 37, 42, 50, 53. PB: 19



As the nation awaits the winner of the $64 million Powerball jackpot, someone in California may be $370,000 richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website on Saturday night, a ticket worth $377,050 was sold at a Cash N Dash Financial Services on West Rosecrans Avenue in Gardena.

This comes as a drawing was held for the then-jackpot of $50 million. Below were the winning numbers for the Sept. 13 drawing, which apparently no one got all six:

28, 37, 42, 50, 53. PB: 19.

The drawing for the $64 million jackpot will be held on Monday, September 15 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 64 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

