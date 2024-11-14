Powerball ticket worth $250,000 sold in California

Who wants to be a quarter-millionaire? As the nation awaits the $130 million Powerball lottery winner, someone in California may be $250,000 richer.

According to California Lottery's website late Wednesday night, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold a CVS in Lincoln, an area about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento. According to Powerball's website, that ticket could be worth up to $252,655.

Below were the winning numbers needed to get the then-jackpot of $113 million in the Nov. 13 drawing, which apparently no one got:

9, 20, 26, 43, 58. PB: 9.

The drawing for the $130 million jackpot will be held on Saturday, November 16.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 130 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

