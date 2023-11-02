Powerball ticket worth $207K sold in California
LOS ANGELES - Check your tickets!
While no one matched all six numbers for Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot, one lucky California Lottery player is $207,158 richer after matching five numbers, excluding the Powerball number.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 22, 26, 39, 47, 63, and the Powerball number was 12. According to the California Lottery, the 5/5 ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven store located at 2000 Lakeville Highway in Petaluma.
If you didn't win Wednesday night you still have a chance to win, as the expected jackpot for Saturday's drawing has ballooned to $173 million.
The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.
The next drawing will be held Saturday, Nov. 4.
Good luck!