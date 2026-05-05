Powerball ticket worth $120,000 sold in California

A Powerbal ticket worth a little more than $120,000 was sold in California.

According to the California Lottery's website on Monday night, a ticket with four matching numbers – worth $122,105 – was sold within the state's borders. According to a report from the Sacramento Bee, that ticket was sold at Bluebird Liquor on Hawthorne Boulevard in Hawthorne.

This comes as a drawing for the then-jackpot of $20 million was held on Monday, May 4. The following were the winning numbers for the May 4 drawing, which apparently no one got all six numbers:

30, 36, 42, 60, 63. PB: 13.

The drawing for the upcoming $30 million jackpot will be held on Wednesday, May 6 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 30 million reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?