Powerball jackpot soars to $1 billion as lottery fever heats up

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery, pushing the estimated jackpot for Wednesday's drawing to $1 billion, the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

There were eight tickets sold with five numbers Monday, but missing the Powerball number, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The ones sold in Arizona, Georgia and Texas are each worth $2 million because the players utilized the Power Play option, where for an additional $1 per play, a ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, is worth $2 million.

The ones sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania are each worth $1 million.

The numbers drawn Monday 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and the Powerball number was 21. The jackpot was $900 million, the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The drawing was the 38th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.