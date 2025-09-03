Powerball jackpot rises to $1.4 billion ahead of Wednesday's drawing
LOS ANGELES - An estimated $1.4 billion lottery jackpot will be up for grabs Wednesday night thanks to dozens of drawings without a big winner.
What we know:
This Powerball jackpot is the sixth-largest in U.S. history.
The current Powerball jackpot has climbed to its massive size because no one has won the grand prize since May 31.
A $1.3 million ticket matching five numbers was purchased in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles in the last drawing on Monday.
By the numbers:
Payments for a jackpot would be spread over 30 years. A winner can also choose an immediate lump sum in cash before taxes.
The odds of matching all six numbers are astronomical: 1 in 292.2 million. Your chances of getting struck by lightning are far greater.
Powerball, which costs $2 per ticket, is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held each week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.
The Source: Information for this story is from the California Lottery. The Associated Press contributed.