4 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in California

The Brief Not one, but four tickets worth $1 million was sold in California for the Aug. 30 Powerball drawing. The $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot remains up for grabs.



Don't rip up your Powerball tickets just yet!

While no grand prize winners were found in this weekend's $1 billion Powerball lottery jackpot, up to four people in California may be $1 million richer.

What we know:

According to California Lottery's website late Saturday night, not one, but four tickets worth $1,165,399 were sold in at the following stores below:

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Duarte: 7-Eleven at 2705 East Huntington Drive

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

Ontario: Ontario Liquor at 1403 East 4th Street

BAY AREA

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY

Pleasant Hill: Mobil on Oak Park Boulevard

SANTA CLARA COUNTY

Milpitas: 7-Eleven on Clearlake Avenue

This comes as a drawing was help for the then-jackpot of $1 billion. Below were the winning numbers for the Aug. 30 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

3, 18, 22, 27, 33. PB: 17

The drawing for the $1.1 billion jackpot will be held on Labor Day Monday, September 1 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1.1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.