Saturday's Powerball jackpot is 11th largest in US lottery history

Saturday's Powerball drawing is for a historic jackpot. At an estimated $935 million, it's the 11th-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, and the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

There hasn't been a Powerball winner since New Year's Day. Since then, there have been 37 drawings without a jackpot.

If there's a winner declared Saturday night, they'll be the second big winner this week. Someone in New Jersey won Tuesday's $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. That jackpot was the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

That winner has not yet come forward, and they may not ever. New Jersey is one of 18 states in the U.S. where winners can stay anonymous.

But all eyes will be on Powerball Saturday night. The drawing is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT.

California lottery players do have luck on their side when it comes to big jackpots, historically. All four of the largest Powerball jackpots ever were won in California, including the largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history — a $2.04 jackpot won in November 2022 by Edwin Castro. When it comes to Mega Millions, Californians haven't been quite as lucky, with only two wins in the game's top 10 prizes ever.

Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.