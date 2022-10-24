SoCal Edison warns of possible power outages in high-risk fire areas

Thousands of Southern California Edison customers in high-risk fire areas face possible power shutoffs amid roaring winds forecast for Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 10 p.m. Sunday to Monday afternoon for communities in the San Bernardino, Riverside and Santa Ana mountains. The advisory also applies to the San Gorgonio Pass and throughout the Inland Empire, as well as wind-prone areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

SoCal Edison said they alerted customers there was a chance of power shutoffs beginning 9 p.m. Sunday through Monday afternoon.

Officials said the winds combined with low humidity elevate fire conditions.

As a precaution, SoCal Edison will deploy crews to various cities during the wind event.

Click here for the SCE power outage map.

