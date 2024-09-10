Power outages near me: Thousands across SoCal without electricity as heat wave lingers

Crews on Tuesday continue to work to restore power to thousands who lost power during a dangerous heat wave that swept Southern California.

At last check, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) was reporting outages affecting about 5,785 of its 1.5 million electricity customers.

LADWP customers can check outage statuses and report outages online at ladwp.com/outages.

Southern California Edison (SCE) was reporting around two dozen outages in LA County affecting 680 customers, along with four in Orange County, impacting about 500 residents. San Bernardino was dealing with the most SCE outages, likely due to the massive Line Fire, with 3,105 customers without power.

Residents across the region were urged to conserve power during the peak afternoon and early evening hours to avoid blackouts.

SCE customers can check outage statuses and report outages online at sce.com/outage-center/check-outage-status.

