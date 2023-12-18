Potentially dangerous device that can cause radiation is missing, LA County Public Works says

article

The public is being advised to look out for a missing piece of construction equipment that potentially uses radiation, according to Los Angeles County Public Works officials.

The device, known as a thin layer density gauge, was reported missing Dec. 14 and was last seen in the truck bed of a marked LA County Public Works vehicle at the intersection of 110th Street East and Avenue R-4.

The device, which is used to measure the density of soil and roadway asphalt, is bright yellow, approximately 19-inches long, 9-inches wide, and 6-inches high. It has a 5-inch handle and a radiation logo on its side, according to a description provided by officials.

They warn the device can be hazardous if mishandled or damaged, causing radiation sickness to occur. If the device is tampered with or struck by a vehicle, there is potential for damage to the radioactive source and spread of contamination.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for the device’s return.

If you see the device, call 911 immediately so a trained individual can recover the device.

