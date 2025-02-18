Local seniors concerned about potential Medicaid cuts

The Brief Congress is discussing cutting Medicaid benefits. Approximately 72 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid. Local seniors tell FOX 11 they don't know what they'll do if they lose benefits.



With the support of the Department of Government Efficiency, Congress is holding discussions on how to cut Medicaid.

Across the country, approximately 72 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid, and many of them are deeply concerned about the possibility of losing their coverage.

At One Generation Senior Enrichment Center in Reseda, the conversation is dominated by fears of potential Medicaid cuts.

David Ostrow, a senior relying on government aid, emphasizes the stakes:

"People who are dependent on things like Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security have no other source of income. Without these programs, we wouldn’t be able to survive."

Sixty-nine-year-old Patricia Tavares, who suffers from MS, shared her distress:

"I felt like… what am I going to do?"

She worries that Republican-led reductions in federal Medicaid funding could threaten her access to essential care.

"If that’s cut, all my benefits will be dropped down the hole," she said.

If Medicaid funding is reduced, millions of low-income seniors could face limited access to nursing home care, cuts to home and community-based services, and increased out-of-pocket medical costs.

Jenna Hauss, President and CEO of One Generation, says the uncertainty is troubling: "There is so much unknown about what’s coming in the next few months."

She warns that if the cuts are approved, many seniors may lose access to critical healthcare services.

"Almost two-thirds of all Medicaid spending goes toward older adults and people with disabilities. Today, California receives approximately 63% federal funding to help pay for Medicaid. The impact on the older population relying on these funds could be very significant."

While seniors and advocates express their concerns, lawmakers continue to debate the issue in Washington.

Last week on Capitol Hill, House Oversight DOGE Subcommittee member William Timmons highlighted the fiscal impact:

"To the people out there listening… we spend almost $900 billion every year on Medicaid. If we save 20 percent of that, that’s almost $200 billion. We’ve got a $1.8 trillion deficit. Let’s keep this train going."

In Long Beach, Democratic Congresswoman Nanette Barragán held a news conference to address the impact of the proposed drastic cuts.

She said, "Any proposals to cut Medicaid could force state programs to restrict eligibility and to reduce services, which would cause millions of people to lose coverage."

Back at One Generation, Sandra Russell clings to hope that the cuts won’t happen.

"I have four doctors telling me I have cancer, so I’m scared… I really am afraid of what’s getting ready to happen if they’re gonna do cuts. I’m very afraid."

For now, there is no specific timeline or deadline for when a final decision on Medicaid funding will be made. However, for millions of seniors across the country, the uncertainty itself is already taking a toll.