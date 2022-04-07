Police searching for possible robbery suspects inside Northridge Fashion Center

article

A police presence is reported at the Northridge Fashion Center where authorities are looking for possible robbery suspects inside the mall Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in just before 2:50 p.m. Five male robbery suspects all wearing hats and black clothing are being sought, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

