Possible road rage incident in Industry under investigation

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
12:46PM
Industry
FOX 11

INDUSTRY, Calif. - Authorities are actively searching for a suspect Friday in connection with a possible road rage incident in Industry. 

It's happening in the area of Crossroads Parkway and the westbound 60 freeway.

According to the LASD, shots may have been fired. 

Video from SkyFOX shows a gunshot hole in the center of a red vehicle off the side of the road. 

CHP and LASD are both on scene. 

No other information was immediately available. 